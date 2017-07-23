Dundalk man admitted trespassing with a knife

A 20 year old man who admitted trespassing at a property in Dundalk while carrying a knife, has been sentenced to two months at the local district court.

Paul McGauley of Claddagh Park, Dundalk also pleaded guilty to interfering with the mechanism of a vehicle at the address at Rockfield Court, Dundalk on March 24th last.

The court heard the defendant - who had 22 previous convictions, is currently serving a seven month sentence imposed by the court in April.