Dundalk Judge wants to make crime as 'rare as hens' teeth'

Judge John Coughlan has said his ambition is to have crime "as rare as hens' teeth" in County Louth.

He made the remark twice at Dundalk District Court last Wednesday during separate cases.

On the first occasion he was hearing the case of Darren Brady (30) of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk who was summonsed for driving without insurance and drink driving at The Ramparts, Dundalk on July eighth last year, and with theft from Williamson's Mall on the same date.

The case was put back to Drogheda district court on August 14th after Judge Coughlan heard, other matters were due for review before Judge Flann Brennan on that date.