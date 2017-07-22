Man caught with knife on him in Dundalk

A 25 year old man who pleaded guilty to possessing a knife on the Avenue Road in Dundalk has been sentenced to two months at the local district court.

Roman Mihailov with an address at Ship Street, Dundalk admitted committing the offence on April 22nd last.

The court heard the Latvian national, who works as a labourer on a building site, was sentenced in April 2012 to 11 months for an assault.

Judge John Coughlan refused a request to consider suspending the jail term, as the Defence said her client has not been in trouble since his previous conviction four years ago.