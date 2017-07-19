Leading local opera figures to descend on Dundalk in August

Dundalk audiences are in for a treat this August, when many of the leading singers from the area come together for what could be called a musical gala.

Sisters Aoife and Tara Erraught along with other rich talents including Niamh McCormack, Ben McAteer, James McCreanor, David Martin plus Nicola and Gavan Ring will take over the stage of An Táin Arts Centre to perform an afternoon of well-known and much-loved arias and songs from the world of opera and operetta.

All former pupils of the now legendary Geraldine McGee, these singers have all been recipients of grants from the Geraldine McGee Bursary. Set up by Monsignor Peter Shields in 2007, the bursary was a means to provide funds for local singers to further their studies by assisting with foreign travel or tuition at some of the top summer vocal masterclasses.

To celebrate the bursary’s tenth anniversary, we have invited a number of singers who benefitted to come back and let those who have supported them over the years have a chance to hear them on home turf.

Mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, whose star is shining bright and continuing to soar to new heights, admits she always loves to return home to Dundalk. “There is nowhere quite like home and family and I am grateful to Geraldine McGee for the strong singing foundation but also to the bursary for helping with some of the financial support to get started in Munich all those years ago”.

Margaret McAuley, a founder member of the Geraldine McGee bursary said “we’re very fortunate in Dundalk to have produced such a range of singers, many of whom are enjoying careers in music both at home and abroad. On behalf of the bursary, I am delighted and honoured that so many have agreed to come home and take part in this concert. For some it is a chance to say thank you, while for others it is an opportunity to catch up with singing colleagues and share the stage one more time”

An Afternoon of Opera and Song is on in An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk on Sunday 13 August at 3pm. Tickets are €25, including an interval drink and available for purchase from An Táin Arts Centre box office on 042 933 2332 or online www.antain.ie Tickets can also be bought in person during box office opening hours Tuesday to Saturday 10.00 to 16.00