Classes in 34 Primary schools in Louth exceed pupil - teacher ratio

Figures released by the Department of Education and Skills, relating to primary schools in Ireland for the 2016/2017 academic year, reveal that 34 schools in Louth have classrooms where the pupil – teacher ratio exceeds 30 pupils.

The optimum maximum pupil to teacher ratio for primary schools in Ireland is 30 pupils.

The statistics relate only to mainstream classes in the State.

The figures show that, while 12 of the schools in Louth have just one class exceeding 30 pupils, in one school, six out of its 10 classes exceeds 30 pupils, with the highest containing 38 pupils.

Looking at the figures for Dundalk town, 4 schools had classes with over 30 pupils. The schools with the number of classes exceeding 30 pupils and the number in each are as follows:

Official Name Address Line 1 Address Line 2 No. of Pupils No. of Pupils No. of Pupils No. of Pupils C.B.S. PRIMARY CHAPEL STREET DUNDALK 31 MUIRE NA NGAEL NS BAY ESTATE DUNDALK 31 31 31 31 S N N MAOLMHAODHAGH N Anne Street DUNDALK 34 34 33 S N N MAOLMHAODHAGH N Anne Street DUNDALK 35 32 GAELSCOIL DHUN DEALGAN MUIRTHEIMHNE MÓR DUNDALK 32

In Blackrock, St Francis National School had three classes exceeding pupils, two with 32 pupils and one with 33.

Looking at rural schools outside Dundalk, 11 had classes exceeding 30 pupils – two of the schools having 4 classes exceeding the maximum. The details are below:

Official Name Address Line 1 Address Line 2 No. of Pupils No. of Pupils No. of Pupils No. of Pupils DULARGY MIXED N S DULARGY RAVENSDALE DUNDALK 33 33 32 S N MUIRE PAIRC NA RIAN JENKINSTOWN DUNDALK 35 35 SCOIL FHURSA Marlbog Road Haggardstown 32 31 TALLANSTOWN N S TALLANSTOWN DUNDALK 35 34 32 32 S N NAOMH LORCAN OMEATH DUNDALK 32 ST. MOCHTA'S NATIONAL SCHOOL LOUTH DUNDALK 31 KNOCKBRIDGE MIXED N S KNOCKBRIDGE DUNDALK 32 SCOIL PHADRAIG NAOFA KILCURRY DUNDALK 34 DROMISKIN MIXED N S DROMISKIN DUNDALK 32 31 31 ST OLIVERS NS DUNDALK STREET CARLINGFORD 33 31 31 31 BELLURGAN N S New Road Bellurgan 34 33 31

In Ardee and the surrounding areas, three schools had classes with over 30 pupils. Ardee Monastery had six classes exceeding 30 pupils; with three of the classes containing 38, 37 and 36 pupils respectively.

The other two Ardee schools exceeding the pupil to teacher ratio were: Scoil Naisiunta Muire na Trocaire(3 classes) and Scoil Bhride NS in Lann Léire(two classes).

In Dunleer, two primary schools had classes with over 30 pupils. Scoil Naisiunta Tigh an Iubhair had one class with 32 pupils, and Scoil Naisiunta Chaoimhin Naofa had one class with 35 and one class with 34 pupils.

The remaining schools in Louth that had classrooms exceeding 30 pupils were are listed below:

The issue of class sizes in Louth was raised with Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton ,by Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams.

Commenting on the figures, Deputy Adams said:

"How can one teacher hope to efficiently and effectively teach reading and maths and all that a primary school teacher is expected to deliver in the syllabus in classes that are so large?

“The impact of this on teaching is not acceptable."

Deputy Adams went on to say:

"I have written to the Minister for Education Richard Bruton raising my concerns about class sizes in Louth.

"I have also asked what measures the government plans to put in place in budget 2018 to reduce class sizes and specifically what measures the department of Education is taking in respect of County Louth."