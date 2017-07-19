Irish Water announce significant investment in Louth

Irish Water have announced today that they are to invest over €156k in wastewater monitoring and sampling across County Louth as part of a nationwide project that is aimed at providing enhanced protection for rivers and coastal waters in Ireland.

The project will also allow Irish Water to identify where investment is needed in the wastewater infrastructure to facilitate future development in the county’s towns and villages.

The investment is in flow monitoring and performance sampling equipment in wastewater treatment plants across the county.

According to Irish Water, the investment will make critical wastewater flow and load data available on a consistent basis for the first time ever in Ireland.

This will help to improve the performance of the treatment plants while also helping protect the waterways into which treated wastewater is discharged.

When it is completed, it will mean plant operators and engineers will have the data and tools to enable them to better manage the treatment processes, measure performance and react quicker to any sudden changes such as a storm event.

Irish Water have confirmed that the Louth Flow Monitoring and Sampling programme is already underway.

Once the design phase is complete, flow measurement devices, storm event recorders and sampling equipment will be installed at approximately 10 wastewater treatment plants across Louth.

This project will also ensure compliance with EPA Wastewater Discharge Authorisations with respect to monitoring and sampling requirements.

Commenting on the investment, Peter Flood, Irish Water’s Capital Programmes Regional Lead, said:

“Protecting Ireland’s waterways and coastal areas is a key priority for Irish Water.

“This project will allow us to monitor and improve the quality of this discharge, thereby protecting our coasts and waterways.

“It will also allow us to determine the capacity requirements of our treatment plants in Louth to facilitate the growth of new communities and businesses.

“Overall it offers significant benefits for public health, the environment and economic development.”