Scenic Carlingford Ferry announce date of first sailing

After many months of anticipation and a short delay the Scenic Carlingford car ferry service will commence this Friday.

According to the company's Facebook page everything is ready for the big launch.

"This Friday, 12 noon departing from Greencastle County Down, the new Scenic Carlingford Ferry will make its maiden voyage across to Greenore in County Louth.

"Excited doesn’t even come close! Thanks for your patience and support. Spread the word."

The Scenic Carlingford Ferry will link the historic and mythical Ireland’s Ancient East, from the Cooley Mountains to the gateway of Northern Ireland, to the Mourne Mountains.



Click www.carlingfordferry.com for tickets.

Also available to purchase on board.