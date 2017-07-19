€313k approved for childcare projects in Louth
The funding is in three strands
€313k in funding has been approved in Early Years Capital funding for Louth
The Department of Children and Youth Affairs has just released details of capital funding for childcare services in Ireland - €313k in funding has been approved for projects in County Louth.
The approved 2017 Early Years Capital Funding will be made available to childcare centres, crèches and other Early Years services under three strands.
The three strands and the details for the amounts approved in Louth for each strand is below:
Strand 1 – New Places(maximum €50k per grant)
|Organisation
|Strand
|Total Grant Awarded
|Laura Walsh & Joe Johnston & Jackson Jackson
|Strand 1
|€50,000.00
|Pugwash Bay Limited
|Strand 1
|€50,000.00
|Sarah Nordon
|Strand 1
|€49,047.00
|Miriam Rice
|Strand 1
|€49,850.90
Strand 2 – Building improvements and maintenance (maximum €20k per grant, community only)
|Organisation
|Strand
|Total Grant Awarded
|Lios na nÓg Playgroup Limited
|Strand 2
|€14,800.00
|Lifestyle Development Group Limited
|Strand 2
|€12,514.00
|Redeemer Creche and Playgroup Limited
|Strand 2
|€20,000.00
Strand 3 – Natural outdoor play area (maximum €5k per grant)
|Organisation
|Strand
|Total Grant Awarded
|Peek A Boo Creche Limited
|Strand 3
|€5,000.00
|Rachael Conlon
|Strand 3
|€4,000.00
|Stabannon and District Pre School Limited
|Strand 3
|€5,000.00
|Venessa Kelly
|Strand 3
|€3,415.42
|Respond!
|Strand 3
|€4,235.72
|Wendy Gilsenan
|Strand 3
|€4,069.25
|Pugwash Bay Limited
|Strand 3
|€5,000.00
|Wendy Gilsenan
|Strand 3
|€5,000.00
|Catriona Duffy
|Strand 3
|€4,285.00
|Dearbhla Geraldine McGivern
|Strand 3
|€5,000.00
|Claire Callaghan
|Strand 3
|€4,955.84
|Bernadette Bellew
|Strand 3
|€4,096.00
|Aoife Monaghan
|Strand 3
|€3,170.00
|Sinead Auld
|Strand 3
|€4,995.00
|Catriona Duffy
|Strand 3
|€5,000.00
