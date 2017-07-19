€313k approved for childcare projects in Louth

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs has just released details of capital funding for childcare services in Ireland - €313k in funding has been approved for projects in County Louth.

The approved 2017 Early Years Capital Funding will be made available to childcare centres, crèches and other Early Years services under three strands.

The three strands and the details for the amounts approved in Louth for each strand is below:

Strand 1 – New Places(maximum €50k per grant)

Organisation Strand Total Grant Awarded Laura Walsh & Joe Johnston & Jackson Jackson Strand 1 €50,000.00 Pugwash Bay Limited Strand 1 €50,000.00 Sarah Nordon Strand 1 €49,047.00 Miriam Rice Strand 1 €49,850.90

Strand 2 – Building improvements and maintenance (maximum €20k per grant, community only)

Organisation Strand Total Grant Awarded Lios na nÓg Playgroup Limited Strand 2 €14,800.00 Lifestyle Development Group Limited Strand 2 €12,514.00 Redeemer Creche and Playgroup Limited Strand 2 €20,000.00

Strand 3 – Natural outdoor play area (maximum €5k per grant)

Organisation Strand Total Grant Awarded Peek A Boo Creche Limited Strand 3 €5,000.00 Rachael Conlon Strand 3 €4,000.00 Stabannon and District Pre School Limited Strand 3 €5,000.00 Venessa Kelly Strand 3 €3,415.42 Respond! Strand 3 €4,235.72 Wendy Gilsenan Strand 3 €4,069.25 Pugwash Bay Limited Strand 3 €5,000.00 Wendy Gilsenan Strand 3 €5,000.00 Catriona Duffy Strand 3 €4,285.00 Dearbhla Geraldine McGivern Strand 3 €5,000.00 Claire Callaghan Strand 3 €4,955.84 Bernadette Bellew Strand 3 €4,096.00 Aoife Monaghan Strand 3 €3,170.00 Sinead Auld Strand 3 €4,995.00 Catriona Duffy Strand 3 €5,000.00





