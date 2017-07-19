No slow down in road deaths in Louth in 2017

The Road Safety Authority have released the provisional figures for road deaths in Ireland, as well as by county for the first half of this year.

In the period 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017, there has been four fatalities on roads in Louth.

According to RSA figures for 2016, there were in total 7 road fatalities on Louth roads.

Should the rate of road deaths in County Louth, continue in the second half of the year as it has in the first, it would mean an increase on the total figure in 2016.

In County Monaghan there has also been four road deaths in the first half of 2017. In the whole of 2016 there was five road deaths in Monaghan.

This would suggest that unless there is a big improvement, the number of road deaths in Monaghan in 2017 is set to increase by 60% on 2016.

The total number of road deaths in the Republic of Ireland up to 30 June 2017 is 77.