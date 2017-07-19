Application to build hazardous waste facility in Warrenpoint withdrawn

Re-Gen Waste Ltd has confirmed that it will withdraw its recent Pollution Prevention and Control (PPC) permit bid to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), for the operation of a waste management facility in Warrenpoint Harbour.

Joseph Doherty, Managing Director of Re-Gen said: “We have taken into consideration Warrenpoint Harbour Authority’s recent confirmation that a proposed hazardous waste facility does not feature in the current Warrenpoint Harbour masterplan as well as the sentiments and concerns of local stakeholders.

“We wish to reiterate that any processing, storage or transport of hazardous waste would not have had a detrimental impact on the environment, health and well being of the community in the local area.

“Any facility of this nature is regulated by the NIEA who carries out regular site audits to ensure that such a facility is being operated in a compliant and environmentally safe manner.

“Furthermore Re-Gen Waste is an experienced company in the waste management sector and has a comprehensive quality and environmental management system, which the proposed facility at Warrenpoint Harbour would have been operated in accordance with.

“As a company operating in the waste sector we are fully committed to applying the highest possible duty of care to our employees, the environment and the wider community.

“However we have spoken with various stakeholders including politicians and councillors. We have seriously considered their views along with those of the wider community on both sides of the lough and despite our confidence that the facility would not have had in fact any negative impact we have concluded that we do not wish to cause them any further distress or concern.