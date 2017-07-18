MET EIREANN: Weather warning issued for Louth tonight

Met Eireann has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Louth this evening.

According to Met Eireann there is a moderate to high risk of thunderstorms tonight as well as possible localised flooding.

Status Yellow Thunder Warning have also been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

The warnings are valid from 8pm Tuesday evening until 6am on Wednesday morning.