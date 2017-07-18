Louth ranking increases 6 places – Daft 2017 Wealth Report

Property website Daft.ie have just released their 2017 Wealth Report, an analysis of the trends in the premium property market. We take a look here at how Louth is performing in its analysis.

The headline figure for Louth is the average asking price for a house in the county, which stands at €196,132

The report breaks the country up into 54 different markets – the 22 postal districts in Dublin; North, South and West Dublin; the four other cities in the State and then the 25 other counties (excluding the city areas of these counties).

The report ranks the 54 markets, with the most expensive market ranking first.

Louth ranks 32nd here – this is 6 places higher than its ranking on the 2012 report.

Unsurprisingly South County Dublin ranks first here with an average asking price of €548,008.

In the report, the markets are also ranked in where they stand in each province.

Here, Louth is the 5th most expensive market in Leinster, following Wicklow, Kildare, Meath and Kilkenny.

The full report can be accessed here