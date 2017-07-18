Gardaí issue warning to local traders after counterfeit money is found circulating in Dundalk
Counterfeit €50 and €100 notes were discovered
Gardaí have issued a warning to local shop owners after two incidents of counterfeit cash payments were reported last week.
Both instances, which occurred at the Ballymac Service Station, saw false notes being tendered.
The transactions were valued at €50 and €100 respectively, and Dundalk traders are now being told to be vigilant.
Anyone with information on this or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.
