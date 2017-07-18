Louth Deputy meets Minister on lack of respite places

Louth Deputy, Declan Breathnach has met with Minister Finian McGrath, to outline to him the serious situation of lack of funding for respite care for families in Louth. He has shared the details with us

Deputy Breathnach said,

“I co-ordinated a meeting through my office for the Minister to meet with all of the Louth Oireachtas members as this is such an urgent issue, it should be cross-party.

“I had debated this in the Dáil last week along with my Louth Oireachtas colleague, Fergus O’Dowd, TD.”

“I have said time and time again, this situation cannot be allowed to continue.

“I am dismayed that there is no funding available in the short term to fund a facility that has been identified to provide care for 30 people.

“It would cost €800,000 to provide the care for 30 people per annum.”

“There is a service provider ready to provide the care and a premises has been identified.

“We need confirmation from the HSE that funding will be provided so that they could have it operational within 3 to 4 months.

“This service could provide respite to young adults in Louth/Meath/north midlands and north Dublin as the premises identified as I said is just off the M1 at Drogheda.”

“I received a response last week regarding funding as follows –

“The HSE has advised that additional funding would be required for the development of respite services in Louth but that no such funding is available in the 2017 budget allocation.”

“This is not acceptable, these families are literally at breaking point.”

“The Minister advised us at the meeting that he was meeting with the HSE and St. John of Gods on Monday 17th July, so hopefully he will see the urgent need for these families and allocate monies to provide the service.”