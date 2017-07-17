Second diesel sludge dumping in Louth in as many days

Just 24 hours after two cubes of diesel sludge were dumped in Balriggan in Kilcurry, Louth County Council have just confirmed that a three further cubes have been dumped today in Kilcurry.

Louth County Council were notified today that three cubes of diesel sludge have been left at Raskeagh, Kilcurry.

The Council have confirmed that their contractor has been notified and are in the process of removing the cubes.

This now brings to 55, the number of cubes of diesel sludge that have been dumped in North Louth in 2017.

It is also the 19th incident in the area this year.