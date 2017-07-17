WINNER: The best coffee in Dundalk

We've had a massive, massive response to the poll to see who serves the best cup of coffee in Dundalk.

People were voting through the whole weekend on this particular poll - it may have been our most hotly contested poll so far.

One thing that was very revealing was that all the nominees were independent coffee shops. At a time when coffee chains are so prevalent in every town across the country, it is interesting to see that the nominees for this particular poll were all independent cafés.

There were literally thousands of votes cast in this poll - thank you to everyone who took part.

Like we have said previously, it is heartening to see how the people of Dundalk recognise and support their local services and shops.

Before we congratulate our winner, we really need to give a mention to our runners up.

There was a three way tie for second place. In any other town they would be worthy winners, such is the quality of the coffee each serves. With 15% of the vote, second place in our poll goes to 3RD PLACE, 23 SEATS and PANAMA.

There can only be one winner here however. With 31% of the vote, we are delighted to announce COFFEE TIME on Park Street Dundalk, as our winner of the best coffee in Dundalk.

Congratulations to all at Coffee Time - and keep up the good work!