Sound system a must for next year's Dowdallshill Blessings - Sharkey

Councillor Tomás Sharkey has hit out at the lack of a sound system at this year's annual Blessing of the Graves in Dowdallshill Cemetery in Dundalk on Sunday.

"This year thousands of people travelled to tend to family and friends graves as well as to take part in the blessings ceremony. The event was a nightmare for most because there was no public address system. There has been a public outcry about the event.

"Within 24 hours I received 921 representations from the public. Only 24 were positive about the public address system this year. It is important that council staff take the public's opinion on this matter and ensure there is a sound system in place next year.

"I will be tabling motions in September mandating that a sound system is in place in 2018."