Man arrested after robbing Dundalk woman with syringe

A man was arrested on Saturday in relation to an incident which saw a Dundalk woman robbed with a syringe.

The incident took place on July 3rd between 10.15pm and 10.30pm at Tom Bellew Avenue and saw the injured party threatened with the implement and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The alleged culprit, a 30-year-old male, was brought before Cavan District Court yesterday and will now face Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.