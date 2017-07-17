Deaths in Dundalk, Monday 17 July 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas McDonald of Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

In the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Predeceased by his brother David. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, partner Sandra Gaskin, daughters Jessica, Katelyn, Samara and Megan, grandchildren Lukas and Casey, Kay Callan and family and the Gaskin family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 8pm on Sunday.

Removal Monday morning at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to the church of the Holy Family, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace