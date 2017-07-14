PHOTOS: This stunning home near Tallanstown, Dundalk must be seen

A truly stunning house 1km from Tallanstown has just come on the market. Rathbrist is a five-bedroom residence sitting on 18.5 acres.

The opulence of this gentleman's residence is apparent both outside and upon entering the house.

The hall has a mosaic tiled floor, ornate corniced ceiling and large centre rose.

The drawing room has a timber floor, ornate corniced ceiling with frieze, and decorative panelling on the ceiling and a large square decorative centre rose.

The dining room has a timber floor, ornate corniced ceiling with frieze, large star shape decorative centre rose. It has 4 recessed sash windows with shutters and a marble fireplace.

The sitting room has a carpeted floor, corniced ceiling with centre rose, a white marble fireplace and 2 recessed sash windows with shutters.

The splendor of the house continues in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a carpeted floor, 3 recessed sash windows, corniced ceiling, en suite bathroom with bath, WC, WHB and recessed sash window with shutters.

The kitchen has a timber floor, solid wood fitted kitchen units at floor and eye level, 2 door oil fired Aga, island with sink and plumbed for dishwasher.

The property sits on an elevated site enveloped by mature woodland and beautifully landscaped gardens and shrubberies.

For more information, contact Savills on 01 663 4350