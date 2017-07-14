Dundalk's Sinead makes it to final of Supermac Jingle competition

Sinead McNally from Dundalk has made it to the final of the Supermac's Jingle competition. Her entry made the shortlist of 9 from a total entry list of well over 500 from all over the country.

The Fresh Supermac’s Jingle Competition has been running over the past few weeks and the rules were simple - create a catchy beat to the Supermac’s jingle and upload your entry on www.supermacs.ie.

There is a one-thousand-euro cash prize plus a professional recording session for the winning entry at Windmill Lane.

Amateur and professional songwriters and musicians were invited to participate and we are now down to the last 9.

All categories of music genre were accepted and submissions were judged on the following criteria:

• Creativity

• Melody

• Arrangement

• Overall likeability

You can give Sinead your support by voting for her at www.supermacs.ie/jinglevote/

Voting closes at 5pm on Thursday 20th July. You can vote once every 24 hours.