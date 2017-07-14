Respond! Housing Association seek to convert shop to 5-bedroom dwelling

A planning application received by Louth County Council on 13th July, sees Respond! Housing Association seek to convert a shop unit at Riverwell Close, Toberona, Dundalk into a 5-bed dwelling.

Respond! Housing Association is, according to their website, Ireland's leading housing association. Established in 1982, it has built more than 5,500 homes nationwide.

According to the planning application received by Louth County Council, the applicants seek to convert the existing shop unit into a 5 bedroom dwelling, as well as:

“Internal refurbishment works to the existing 139.41 square meter building, new windows to the external façade, new rooflights, 26.22 square meter new-build extension to the southern side of the building; new front boundary wall with bowtop fence enclosing new garden to north and west of the existing building and all associated site works. “

A decision is due on the application by 6 September 2017.

Riverwell Close, where the site is located, was designed by Respond! Housing Association and built by Danny Culligan Construction in 2002, with the support of Dundalk Town Council and Louth County Council and funded by the Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government.