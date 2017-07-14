Greenore Coastguard on two separate call outs last night

Greenore Coast Guard were called out to two separate incidents last night where a private yacht had got into difficulty.

As reported by LMFM news today, the first incident occurred, when one yacht broke down, off Killowen Sailing Club in Co Down, with two people on board.

According to LMFM, the yacht was towed back to a mooring near Carlingford Marina. It arrived there shortly before 8pm.

Later last night, the crew assisted Belfast Coast Guard when a yacht was reported aground at the entrance to Carlingford Lough, off Cranfield.

When the coast guard arrived, it was agreed with those on board the yacht that they would wait for the tide to re-float and the coastguard was stood down.