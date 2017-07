Local woman Niamh McKeever filmed her Xposé presenting debut for TV3 yesterday.



The National College of Arts graduate presented a feature in Galway on Monaghan-based designer Natalie B Coleman's new collection.



Niamh, who's from Belfrey Gardens, styled models from the Rós Model Management agency in Natalies SS17 'Donkey Love' collection.



Her piece formed part of a Galway Races fashion special which will air on the channel soon soon .