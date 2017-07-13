LATEST | Two men appear in court following €114,000 cannabis seizure in Dundalk

Two men will appear in Drogheda court today in connection with a raid carried out on a Dundalk grow house.

€114,000 worth of cannabis was found in the upstairs of a house in Bay Estate, which was searched yesterday morning.

Two men (43 & 39 years) were arrested at the scene. They were taken to Dundalk Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.