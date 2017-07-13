LATEST | Two men appear in court following €114,000 cannabis seizure in Dundalk
Drug Raid in Dundalk
Two men will appear in Drogheda court today in connection with a raid carried out on a Dundalk grow house.
€114,000 worth of cannabis was found in the upstairs of a house in Bay Estate, which was searched yesterday morning.
Two men (43 & 39 years) were arrested at the scene. They were taken to Dundalk Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Both men have been charged in relation to this investigation and will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning, Thursday 13th
