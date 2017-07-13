Deaths in Dundalk, July 13, 2017

The death has occurred of Michéal Byrne - Sunnyside Villas, Drogheda, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Michéal, beloved husband of the late Martina and dad of the late Michéal and Darina. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Orla, sisters Mary and Carmel, his partner Paula, brothers-in-law Peter and Jodie, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Thursday and Friday evening. Prayer service in his home at 11.00am on Saturday morning. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care.

The death has occurred, in her 85th year, of Patricia Fahy (née Callan) - Dollis Hill, London and late of Mayne, Castlebellingham

Peacefully at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Patricia, beloved wife of Dermot and loving mother of Jacki and Ray. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, brother Patrick (Patsy), Jacki's partner Alison, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm . Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Fox (née McKeever) - Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Jim, daughter Sarah Bellew, sister Shiela O'Rourke and brothers Jim and Brendan. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Helena Kenna, brother Willie, sisters, Bernie Broadhurst, Maura Grimmes , Kathleen Doyle and Dolores Cassidy, sons in-law , Harry Kenna and Martin Bellew, grandchildren, Dara, Stephen, James and Amanda, great-grandchildren, Leanne, Matthew, Caden, Nathan and Freya, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Elizabeth McCormack (née Hetherton) - Silverhill, Ardee, Louth / Cavan



Peacefully at her home. Reposing at her home. Predeceased by her husband Dick, daughters, Marie and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paddy and Brian, daughters Kathleen, Rosaleen and Susan, sisters Mary and Bridgie , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.