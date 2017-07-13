Deaths in Dundalk, July 13, 2017
The death has occurred of Michéal Byrne - Sunnyside Villas, Drogheda, Louth
Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Michéal, beloved husband of the late Martina and dad of the late Michéal and Darina. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Orla, sisters Mary and Carmel, his partner Paula, brothers-in-law Peter and Jodie, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Thursday and Friday evening. Prayer service in his home at 11.00am on Saturday morning. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care.
The death has occurred, in her 85th year, of Patricia Fahy (née Callan) - Dollis Hill, London and late of Mayne, Castlebellingham
Peacefully at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Patricia, beloved wife of Dermot and loving mother of Jacki and Ray. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, brother Patrick (Patsy), Jacki's partner Alison, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing in Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday evening from
The death has occurred of Margaret Fox (née McKeever) - Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Jim, daughter Sarah Bellew, sister Shiela O'Rourke and brothers Jim and Brendan. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Helena Kenna, brother Willie, sisters, Bernie Broadhurst, Maura
Funeral Arrangements Later
The death has occurred of Elizabeth McCormack (née Hetherton) - Silverhill, Ardee, Louth / Cavan
Peacefully at her home. Reposing at her home. Predeceased by her husband Dick, daughters, Marie and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Paddy and Brian, daughters Kathleen, Rosaleen and Susan, sisters Mary and
Removal on Thursday evening at 6.15 pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in
