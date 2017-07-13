Gardai swoop in drugs raid on Dundalk house
Arrests made
Following a drugs raid on a house in Bay Estate in Dundalk yesterday, two men were arrested.
Gardai swooped on the house yesterday morning at around 8.30am, according to LMFM.
During the raid cannabis plants with a street value of €30,000 were seized and two men were arrested - one in his late 30s and the other in his early 40s.
They were taken to Dundalk Garda Station.
Gardai remained at the scene for the rest of the day.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on