Gardai swoop in drugs raid on Dundalk house

Following a drugs raid on a house in Bay Estate in Dundalk yesterday, two men were arrested.

Gardai swooped on the house yesterday morning at around 8.30am, according to LMFM.

During the raid cannabis plants with a street value of €30,000 were seized and two men were arrested - one in his late 30s and the other in his early 40s.

They were taken to Dundalk Garda Station.

Gardai remained at the scene for the rest of the day.