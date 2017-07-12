Lidl store in Dundalk helps raise funds for local charity

The Lidl store in Dundalk helped raised €1000 for local charity Cara Cancer Support Centre recently as part of a new initiative in the Lidl Community Works programme.

'Charity of the Week' sees Lidl donate €1000 every week for a year to local charities and groups across Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and will run alongside existing support programmes already in place at each of Lidl's 4 regional sales offices.These worthy causes are selected by store teams in recognition of their excellent work in the local community. The Lidl store teams are best placed to choose these groups as they see first-hand, the positive impact that is made in the areas in which they operate.

Cara Cancer Support Centre gives support to people living with cancer by providing a supportive environment where patients and family members can come to find solace and avail of the experience of cancer survivors. They offer a range of holistic therapies, pamper days, workshops and counselling as well as prosthesis wig advice and fittings. At the Cara Cancer Support Centre patients can enjoy relaxation in the form of meditation, yoga and tai chi classes or even something as small as a cup of tea.

‘’My team and I in Dundalk are proud to have selected Cara Cancer Support Centre as our Charity of the Week. Supporting and investing in local communities is something that Lidl are committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution’’, said store manager Kristaps Pumpurs.