Louth one of just two counties not to apply for Culture Night 2017 funding

The Dundalk Democrat has learned that Louth is one of just two local authorities in the country not to have made an application for funding for Culture Night 2017.

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts. This year, it will take place on Friday 22nd September 2017.

In an announcement last Friday, Minister Heather Humphreys revealed that almost €200,000 has been made available to local authorities across the country, to help them stage events for Culture Night 2017.

Along with the announcement, the list of local authorities receiving funding along with the amount each is to receive was released.

Louth County Council was not on the list of those receiving funding.

The Dundalk Democrat contacted the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to find out why, and to establish if it was the only county not to receive funding.

The Department's response was that “neither Louth nor Meath County Councils applied for funding but it is expected that they will participate in events on Culture Night.”

We then contacted Louth County Council to find out if there are any plans for this year's Culture Night in Louth and if there was any particular reason for not applying for government funding. Their response was as follows:

“As you will know, there have been a wide range of events taking place in Louth over Culture Night in recent years.

“Venues such as Droichead Arts Centre, Highlanes Gallery, the County Museum, and An Táin Arts Centre, as well as others, have hosted many free events, and the same is expected this year.

“To apply for funding, venues must have the full programme for Culture Night ready very far in advance of the date in September.

“Often, this is not possible for a range of reasons. When the programme is finalised, Louth County Council, through the Arts Service, often partners with venues to ensure events take place.

“We will look again at the application process in 2018.

“It’s also important to remember that all of the arts and cultural venues in Louth offer a year-round programme of stimulating and creative events, and details on this programme can be found at www.createlouth.ie.”

Last year on Culture Night 2016, a number of events took place across County Louth, including in An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk.

An Táin Arts Centre have confirmed that they will be taking part in again in this year's Culture Night and are currently working on plans for the event.