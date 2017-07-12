REVEALED: Cost of diesel sludge removal in Louth in 2017
There have been 17 separate dumping incidents so far in 2017
55 IBC's have been dumped in Louth this year
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 17 separate incidents of diesel sludge dumping in Louth.
Figures shared with the Dundalk Democrat by Louth County Council, reveal that 55 IBC's (Intermediate Bulk Containers) of diesel sludge have been dumped so far in 2017.
The clean up cost to Louth County Council for these incidents to date comes to €55,000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on