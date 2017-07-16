Dundalk man admitted serious assault on woman after barring order

A 25 year old man who admitted seriously assaulting a woman, who had obtained a barring order out against him, had his case adjourned at Dundalk District Court last week as reports which had previously been directed to be prepared were not available.

Robert Byrne with an address care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was prosecuted for assault causing harm, stealing a mobile phone and contravening a barring order by striking the woman in the face and back of the head - causing her to bleed, at Crowe Street, Dundalk on September 28th last.

The Defence barrister said his client is currently serving a 10 month sentence and had hoped that the charges before the court could be progressed, but Governor and Education reports and a victim impact statement, had not yet been received.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the matters to the 26th of July.