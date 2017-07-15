Woman given warning if she begs again

A woman who Dundalk District Court was told has been causing issues for gardaí in relation to persistent begging in the town centre, was warned last week that she faces 28 days in jail if she begs again.

Maria Rostas (40) with an address at Park Street, Dundalk was before the court accused of begging on Clanbrassil Street - harassing and intimidating and obstructing members of the public on two dates this year - the 20th of June and 15th of March.

Judge Coughlan said he would strike out the charges if the defendant paid money to charity.

The solicitor said he had 100 euro and that was all his client has and the judge replied "I'll have a grand off her in a year".

After Insp. Martin Beggy asked the court to advise the defendant of her behaviour, Judge Coughlan told her "Every time you appear before me I'll take 100 euro off you".

Insp. Beggy said that the defendant's begging is causing issues for the gardai and the judge replied "If she begs again in Dundalk I'll give her 28 days in jail and I will also recommend that she be sent back to Romania".