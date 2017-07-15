Found sitting in his vehicle eating a curry

A 48 year old man who was found sitting in his car finishing a curry, outside a Chinese takeaway, while the engine was running, was convicted at Dundalk district court last week of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

The court also heard that Patrick McArdle of Forest Park, Dromintee had refused to give a drink driving breath specimen.

The court heard that gardaí were on patrol when they came upon the defendant's car in the car park at the Grand Prix, Newry Road, Dundalk on December fourth last.

The engine was running, the headlights were on the key was in the ignition.

The defendant - who was finishing a curry at the time, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he refused to provide a drink driving breath specimen.

The court was told the accused was banned from driving for six years in February 2014 for drink driving, but that offence dated back to 2005.

Judge John Coughlan imposed a six year ban for being drunk in charge of the vehicle, and a 10 year disqualification for driving without insurance.

He added "I don't want him driving again. It's as simple as that".