Cross border funding for Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Inniskeen

Inniskeen's Patrick Kavanagh Centre is to benefit from funding under the Cooperation with Northern Ireland Scheme 2017, as announced yesterday by the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD.

Under the scheme, the Inniskeen Enterprise Development Group Ltd., is to receive €8,000 in funding, for the project description “The Patrick Kavanagh Centre & Seamus Heaney home place celebrate the work of two of Ireland's finest artists”

This the one of two projects in Monaghan to benefit from this cross border scheme.

The other, Castleblayney Community Enterprise CLG, is to receive €10,000 for the project, “Establishing and enhancing the shared culture of Castleblayney and Cullyhanna through music, heritage and folklore”.

€156,300 has been approved in total for various projects in this scheme. Other counties to benefit under the cross border scheme are Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Tyrone, Tipperary, Limerick, Derry, Fermanagh and Down.

There are no projects from Louth among those approved for funding under this scheme.

Speaking at the announcement of the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“The Cooperation with Northern Ireland Scheme 2017 provides a platform for cultural exchanges and joint projects from organisations on both sides of the border and has produced some fascinating and valuable projects over the years.

“The island of Ireland shares a cultural resonance and output that can surpass political challenges.

“Funding projects of this kind, such as those included under this scheme, is particularly important in the context of Brexit and the challenges that it may bring to cultural organisations and audiences across the border."