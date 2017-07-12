Fuel stolen from Ardee filling station

Gardaí have asked for the public's help, in an appeal for information on the theft of a large amount of unleaded fuel, from a filling station in Ardee.

Sometime between 7pm last Thursday and 9am the following morning, the fuel was stolen from Stepaside Filling Station in Ardee.

According to LMFM news, two metal grids were removed from the ground of the filling station's courtyard and a large amount of unleaded fuel was stolen.

Talking to LMFM radio, Garda Fiona Moran of Navan Garda Station, has asked anyone who noticed anything in the area between 7pm on Thursday 6th July and 9am on Friday 7th July, to get in touch with Ardee Garda Station with any information they may have.