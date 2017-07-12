STATEMENT: Warrenpoint Harbour Authority re ReGen Waste Proposal

Warrenpoint Harbour have released a statement regarding ReGen Waste's application for a hazardous waste plant within the harbour estate.

It reads as follows:

"The Board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority commissioned consultants in December 2016 to prepare a Master Plan for the Port to cover a 35 year planning cycle.

"The Master Plan includes strategic direction, business development and port layout.



"The Board of the Authority met with the consultants on 10th July to review the draft plan, and the draft has taken into account submissions from all stakeholder groups.

"It is expected that it will be available for public display and consultation within the next 2 months.



"The plan demonstrates the highly significant economic value the port is to the local community and evaluates the best possible cargo mix for the benefit of the port, the community, the environment and the regional economy.

"As part of this process, the proposed operation of a hazardous waste plant within the harbour estate does not feature in the Warrenpoint Harbour Plan.



"In these circumstances, and although at this stage no formal proposal for such a facility has been placed before it, the Board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority has decided to request that Regen withdraws its current licence application to the NIEA."