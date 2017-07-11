Average house price in Louth rocketed in May 17

CSO figures released today show that the average house price for houses filed in May 2017 as being sold, shot up to €184,497 from €125,513 in April 2017.

In May 2017, 92 properties were filed as being sold sold at a total sales value of €17m. This gives an average price of €184,497.

This compares to 115 properties in April at a total sales value of €14.4m, with an average price of €125,513.

This increase could partly relate to a number of the properties in April being smaller properties, such as apartments, and more of the properties in May being larger houses.

The figures do however suggest, a continued and rapid increase in house prices in Louth.