Suspect arrested regarding Dundalk machete attack

A man in his 50s has been arrested in relation to the stabbing which occurred in Dundalk last Saturday night.

The incident, which occurred between 10pm and 10.30pm at the Dublin Road entrance to Mullaharlin Park and Langfield, saw the victim receive significant injuries to his upper body.

The 34-year-old victim subsequently rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and has since undergone surgery. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

"We believe the incident stemmed from an altercation between the victim and another man and that is our central line of enquiry," a Garda spokesman told The Democrat.