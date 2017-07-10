17% decrease in the number of new cars registered in Louth in 2017

CSO figures released today, shows that there has been a 17% decrease in the number of new private cars registered in Louth so far in 2017.

From January to June 2017, 3493 cars were registered in Louth for the first time. This is an increase of 123 or 3.7% on the first six months of 2016.

Of the 3493 cars registered this year, 1800 were new cars. This is down from 2168 for the first six months of 2016, representing a 17% decrease on 2016.

Nationally, the number of new cars registered for the first time was down by 10.4%, meaning that Louth's decrease is much lower than the national decrease.

When looking at the number of second hand cars registered in Louth in 2017, there has been a 41% increase or 491 more second hand cars registered in Louth in the first six months in 2017 than in the same period last year.

The national figure for second hand cars also reflects a large increase in the number of second hand cars registered in the country.

At 14,171 more cars registered than the same period last year, this represents a 46% increase on last year.