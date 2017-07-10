Dundalk IT to receive major funding boost

Dundalk Institute of Technology has received capital investment of € 903,277, it has been announced.



Louth Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick explained where the funding will be used by DkIT: “The funding will enable Dundalk Institute of Technology to purchase equipment and carry out enabling works for the implementation of new programmes for four existing apprenticeships in Electrical, Heavy Vehicle Mechanics, Metal Fabrication and Plumbing. .



“Apprenticeships and traineeships give an exciting career path for many young people. The Government is committed to improving existing apprentices and training programmes and also to opening new apprenticeships to cater for changing technology and workplace needs.



“An apprenticeship prepares participants for a specific occupation and leads to a qualification on the National Framework of Qualifications.



“The Action Plan to expand Apprenticeship and Traineeship 2016 - 2020 now sets out a clear pathway for developing new apprenticeships, a development timeline of 12-15 months, clear annual targets for apprenticeship registrations as well as targets for the development of new programmes.



“This funding is being provided by the Department of Education and Skills through the Higher Education Authority,” Peter Fitzpatrick said.