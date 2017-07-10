Dundalk woman threatened and robbed with a syringe

Gardaí are appealing for information after a Dundalk woman was threatened with a syringe and robbed last week.

The incident took place on July 3rd between 10.15pm and 10.30pm at Tom Bellew Avenue.

The 29-year-old woman was approached by the assailant, who produced the implement and demanded she hand over cash. He subsequently fled the scene.

The man is believed to be aged between 30 and 35, is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a blue jumper at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí on 042 938 8400.