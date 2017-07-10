WINNER: The all-time favourite musical act from Dundalk

This has been a really enjoyable poll to run. With almost 50 nominations to vote from, it just shows the vast array of musical talent there is and always has been in Dundalk.

There can only be one winner though. In the end there were two acts who led the voting, with the winner eventually commanding a 10% lead over the second place act.

And so congratulations to Atomic – our winner for the all time favourite musical act to come from Dundalk, with 30% of the vote.

Well done also to The Stormers, who fought the winners all the way to the end.

Thank you to everyone who took part in our poll.