Cllr Antoin Watters welcomes additional Garda resources for Omeath/Carlingford

Following the latest meeting of the Dundalk Local Policing Forum, local Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed plans for additional Garda resources to the Omeath/Carlingford area.

Cllr Watters said: “I have been concerned at the reduced numbers for some time now. Over the past six years we have seen the Garda resources, especially in rural areas, cut to the bone.

"Omeath and Carlingford are busy tourist areas as well as being a large residential area and they are just as entitled as other citizens to a Garda presence and decent resources. Locals have consistently raised their concerns with me and hopefully this will go some way to alleviating those worries.”