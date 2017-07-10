REVEALED: The Louth TD's who have spoken the most in the Dáil this year

Figures just released, have revealed the number of times TD's, including Louth TD's, have spoken in the Dáil and at committees this year.

The figures have come from www.kildarestreet.com, a website that archives everything that is said in Dáil Eireann, the Seanad and at all committee meetings.

The Louth TD who has spoken the most in the Dáil this year is Sinn Fein President, Gerry Adams, who has spoken 193 times.

The next most vocal Louth TD, is Fianna Fail TD Declan Brethnach, who has spoken 89 times since the beginning of the year.

This is followed by Sinn Fein's Imelda Munster, who has spoken 77 times in the Dáil this year.

Louth's Fine Gael TD's are the elected representative's from the county who have spoken the least number of times so far this year.

Fine Gael's Peter Fitzpatrick has spoken 54 times this year.

This is followed by Fine Gael's Fergus O'Dowd, who has spoken 44 times since the beginning of the year.