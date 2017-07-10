New supermarket to open in Dundalk

A new supermarket is on the way to Dundalk.

SuperValu is to open a store on the site of the old Fairways hotel on the Dublin Road.

Hoarding erected at the location over the weekend, indicates that the store is to open this Autumn.

SuperValu is part of the Musgrave Group, Ireland's largest grocery and food distributor.

The opening will be good news for the area, in terms of both shopping and employment, with the erected hoarding advertising employment opportunities for those who wish to send in their CV's.