Man in serious condition after stabbing in Dundalk

Local Gardai are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk which has left the victim in a serious but stable condition.

The incident, which occurred at the entrance of Mullaharlin Park on the Dublin Road last night (Saturday) followed an altercation at the scene.

The man, who received a single stab wound to the chest, was subsequently taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Gardaí are following several lines of enquiry and are asking anyone with information to contact them on 0429335578.