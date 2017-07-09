Fatal road crash in Carrickmacross

Gardaí at Carrickmacross are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision at Lurgans, Carrickmacross.



The collision occurred just after midnight his morning, Sunday. A car collided with a ditch at the above location. The male driver in his 20s and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.



The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene. The Coroner has been notified of the death.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.