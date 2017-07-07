Talented local artists to perform at intimate venue in heart of Dundalk

The Mixtape Sessions' will take place on Friday July 14th, upstairs at Eoins Bar, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk. Talented local artists Tara Tine and Alice Robinson perform at this intimate venue in the very heart of Dundalk, kicking off at 9pm sharp.



Headlining the night, Tara Tines’ vocal prowess delivers tasteful and infectious melodies, searing with undertones of soul and folk. Her bluesy lyricism conjures something spontaneous. The dog barking at midnight on the street; the chimes of the church bells; or the spatter of a heavy shower on your window. The sheer originality of this poetically textured musical patchwork will enthrall all those who bear witness.



Alice Robinson is an alternative singer songwriter whose musical and lyrical vocabularies are unique and deserve our critical attention. An emotive performance every time, Alice’s feminist howl summons scenes of poverty and suppression on her new politically charged set list. She impressively navigates the melodic terrain, luring the listener in with pretty and tender vocal lines before succumbing to the heartrending shouts and wails of anguish on songs such as “The Shame’; a compassionate elegy to the women and children who have endured unspeakable cruelty whilst under the care of the Catholic mother and baby homes.



Live performances will be followed by ‘The Mixtape’ where we fire up the flux capacitor with an awesome collection of classic alternative tunes that capture all the best, untamed melodies of an angst ridden movement of the nineties when grunge rock ruled. This repertoire has been creatively crafted in energetic celebration of this faded and bleached era of youth disenchantment and anti-fashion.



This also includes a range of all your favourite melodies from the founding parents of rock, punk, indie, pop, and electronic. This nostalgic journey of romanticism is guaranteed to get you dancing like that carefree awkward and moody teenager you once were.