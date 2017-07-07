Bunny's Gelato to open in Dundalk

Ice cream lovers will welcome the news that a new gelato shop is about to open in Dundalk town centre.

The final touches are being put to Bunny's Gelato, which is set to open in the next week, on Earl Street, Dundalk.

This will be a welcome addition to Earl Street, which has also seen the fashion retailer, Pamela Scott open in recent weeks.

Bunny's Gelato is currently looking for staff for their new shop. Those interested should call into the shop on Earl Street with their CV.