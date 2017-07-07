Louth Castle wins Unique Wedding Venue of the Year

Bellingham Castle in Castlebellingham, near Dundalk, has just been announced as the winner of the Unique Venue of the Year, at the Ireland's Wedding Journal Reader Awards 2017.

The Wedding Journal Reader Awards are Ireland’s leading and most prestigious awards in the wedding industry.

Categories included bridal retailer, honeymoon provider, hotel venue, cake designer and much more.

Bellingham Castle was up against tough opposition, including Orange Tree House, Hugh McCanns, Cliff at Lyons and Ballymagarvey Village.